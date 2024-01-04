Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,168,442,000 after buying an additional 41,684 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,593,000 after buying an additional 511,658 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,421,000 after acquiring an additional 50,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,800,000 after acquiring an additional 58,698 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PH opened at $450.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $430.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.35. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $291.62 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

