Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 291 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 4.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $52,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $528.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.39. The company has a market cap of $204.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. HSBC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.