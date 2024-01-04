Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 987.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever stock opened at $48.62 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

