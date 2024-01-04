Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 17 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,051.36 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $549.99 and a 1 year high of $1,151.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $989.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $908.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $492.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

