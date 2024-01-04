Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 231 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after buying an additional 7,892,082 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 12,581.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,168,000 after buying an additional 5,715,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $333,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PLD. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $130.52 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.40 and a 200-day moving average of $118.56.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

