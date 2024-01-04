Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.3% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

