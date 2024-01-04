Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Target by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $138.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.60 and its 200 day moving average is $125.68. The firm has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

