HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,509,324 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,261 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $148,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 733,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,290,000 after buying an additional 90,357 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,109,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,361,000 after purchasing an additional 85,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7,387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,292,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,089 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,773,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,311,000 after buying an additional 91,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the second quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 305,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after buying an additional 144,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HDB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of HDB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,253. The company has a market cap of $123.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average of $63.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $55.95 and a 1 year high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

