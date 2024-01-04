Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis stock opened at $104.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.16. The firm has a market cap of $222.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

