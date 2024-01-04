Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,437,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,825,903 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $159.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $428.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

