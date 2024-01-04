Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $322.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.03. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $113.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

