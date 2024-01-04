Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96,362,586 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,718,000 after acquiring an additional 64,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,669,000 after acquiring an additional 225,683 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $94.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.11. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

