Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $296.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $314.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.64 and a 200 day moving average of $268.34.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.16.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

