Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 187 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,383 shares of company stock worth $6,710,862. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $675.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $720.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $663.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $599.53. The company has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.