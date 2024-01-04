Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Sold by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSMP. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Tlwm boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 87,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMP stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

