Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Raised by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Advisor Resource Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $155.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $158.60.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
