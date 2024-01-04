iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

