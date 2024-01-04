iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.38

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.38 and last traded at $78.33, with a volume of 2488423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.03.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average is $74.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after buying an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

