iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Cut by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 120.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,743,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,179,000 after purchasing an additional 951,050 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2,764.0% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $78.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.61.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

