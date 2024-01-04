iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Cut by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,331 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $145.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

