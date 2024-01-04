iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 26,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $295.74 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $305.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.11 and its 200 day moving average is $279.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.