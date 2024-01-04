iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stake Decreased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $220.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $168.48 and a 12 month high of $224.48.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

