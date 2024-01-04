J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,985 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.87.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %

GILD opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.46. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

