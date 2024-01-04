J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $617.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $586.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $585.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.01.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

