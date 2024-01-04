Jessup Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,533 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000. Intuit accounts for 3.1% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Intuit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 136,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.3% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $591.56. 160,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,879. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.62 and a 12-month high of $631.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $566.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

