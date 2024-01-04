Jessup Wealth Management Inc Invests $5.60 Million in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,000. Blackstone accounts for about 3.2% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 0.3% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,214. The company has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.59.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

