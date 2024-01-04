Jessup Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IWM stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $195.03. 10,823,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,811,867. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.66 and a 200-day moving average of $183.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.