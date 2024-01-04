JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) is Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,472 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up about 2.3% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.29% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,233,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,971,000 after buying an additional 574,170 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after acquiring an additional 443,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 561,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,303,000 after acquiring an additional 355,573 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JMST traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.74. 228,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

