Legacy Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03. The company has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

