Legacy Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 656 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,292,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,936,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $212.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

