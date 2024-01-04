Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $83,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 41,840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 41,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $241.70 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.66 and a 200 day moving average of $218.36.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

