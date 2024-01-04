Legacy Wealth Management Inc Takes $120.78 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,772,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,780,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 10.6% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 227,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 21,491 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 463,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 70,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

