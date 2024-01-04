Legacy Wealth Management Inc Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $194.50 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.98.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.