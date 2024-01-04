Legacy Wealth Management Inc Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $194.50 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

