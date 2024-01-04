Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Has $29.31 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 18.1% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $29,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,222,031,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,997,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,083,000 after purchasing an additional 457,617 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,983 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.44. The stock had a trading volume of 151,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,122. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $65.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average is $61.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

