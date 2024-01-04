Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSMN. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,941.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,785,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,134 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,712.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 197,050 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 284.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 155,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 114,984 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 74,648 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMN remained flat at $25.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,251. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $25.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

