Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.19. The company had a trading volume of 416,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,753. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

