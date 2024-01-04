Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 450,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,568,000 after buying an additional 22,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter.

SUSA stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.01. The company had a trading volume of 13,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.79. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.48 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

