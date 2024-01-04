Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.2% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $397.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,264,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,468,086. The business has a fifty day moving average of $388.06 and a 200 day moving average of $375.38. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $260.34 and a 12 month high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

