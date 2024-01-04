Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,870 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF comprises about 0.8% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EELV. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,091,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after acquiring an additional 227,033 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,700,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.80. 20,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,295. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $791.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

