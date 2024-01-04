Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $25.78 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,706 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $25,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $163.80. The company had a trading volume of 419,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,925. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $107.14 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.44.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.