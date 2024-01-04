Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $232,000 in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 40.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.82. 128,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,802. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.80. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $83.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.99.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

