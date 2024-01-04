Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $74.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,096,317. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $75.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

