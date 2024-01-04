Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 4,259 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.51% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at $111,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

QEFA stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.50. 8,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,164. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.20. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $73.40.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

