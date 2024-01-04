Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 573 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $77.05. 1,352,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,542. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.231 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

