Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 271,029 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 15.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYN opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.0442 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

