Massachusetts Wealth Management Sells 150 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Massachusetts Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.47. 129,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,605. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $245.27. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.84.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TT shares. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

