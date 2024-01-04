Massachusetts Wealth Management Sells 722 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Massachusetts Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after purchasing an additional 142,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after purchasing an additional 453,906 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in UBS Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 169,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,235. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

