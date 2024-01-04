McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after acquiring an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after purchasing an additional 317,922 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $294.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $213.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.