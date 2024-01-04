McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $294.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.29. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $213.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

