McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in McKesson were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in McKesson by 73.9% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in McKesson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 4.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in McKesson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3,968.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 70,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $477.96 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $485.22. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $457.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

